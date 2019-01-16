University Ranking 2019: IISc top Indian varsities; IIT Roorkee emerges biggest gainer; check full list

Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019 released!

University Ranking 2019: The Emerging Economies University Rankings for this year was released by the Times Higher Education on January 15. The ranking has been done by using 13 performance indicators in order to determine which varsity is the best among the top Emerging Economies across the world. While China, like past, has remained the most-represented nation this year also, India stands second with a total of 49 institutes in top 200. The country’s presence has increased from 42 in 2018 to 49 in 2019. There are 4 Indian varsities in top 50 and 10 in the top 100 of the list. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) topped the list among Indian universities in the list, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. Mentioned-below are all the things that you need to know.

Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019: Top 10 Indian varsities in the list along with their ranking-

Rank 14- Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

Rank 27- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay

Rank 35- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Rank 46- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Rank 55- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

Rank 61- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore

Rank 64- JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Rank 66- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

Rank 75- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras

Rank 93- Savitribai Phule Pune University

Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019: Top 10 varsities in the list-

Rank 1- Tsinghua University, China

Rank 2- Peking University, China

Rank 3- Zhejiang University, China

Rank 4- University of Science and Technology of China, China

Rank 5- Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russian Federation

Rank 6- Fudan University, China

Rank 7- Nanjing University, China

Rank 8- Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China

Rank 9- University of Cape Town, South Africa

Rank 10- National Taiwan University, Taiwan

More about the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019-

There are a total 442 universities from 43 countries that feature in the list. Countries across the world are classified on the basis of the following-