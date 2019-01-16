University Ranking 2019: IISc top Indian varsities; IIT Roorkee emerges biggest gainer; check full list

Published: January 16, 2019 9:24 PM

University Ranking 2019: The ranking has been done by using 13 performance indicators in order to determine which varsity is the best among the top Emerging Economies across the world.

IISc, IIT roorkee, iit bombay, University Ranking, University Ranking 2019, world University Ranking, Emerging Economies University Rankings, Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019, education newsEmerging Economies University Rankings 2019 released!

University Ranking 2019: The Emerging Economies University Rankings for this year was released by the Times Higher Education on January 15. The ranking has been done by using 13 performance indicators in order to determine which varsity is the best among the top Emerging Economies across the world. While China, like past, has remained the most-represented nation this year also, India stands second with a total of 49 institutes in top 200. The country’s presence has increased from 42 in 2018 to 49 in 2019. There are 4 Indian varsities in top 50 and 10 in the top 100 of the list. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) topped the list among Indian universities in the list, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. Mentioned-below are all the things that you need to know.

Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019: Top 10 Indian varsities in the list along with their ranking-

Rank 14- Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore
Rank 27- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay
Rank 35- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
Rank 46- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur
Rank 55- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
Rank 61- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore
Rank 64- JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
Rank 66- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
Rank 75- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras
Rank 93- Savitribai Phule Pune University

Also read| 25 Indian institutions in top 200 of the global education rankings 2019, Indian Institute of Science tops Indian list

Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019: Top 10 varsities in the list-

Rank 1- Tsinghua University, China
Rank 2- Peking University, China
Rank 3- Zhejiang University, China
Rank 4- University of Science and Technology of China, China
Rank 5- Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russian Federation
Rank 6- Fudan University, China
Rank 7- Nanjing University, China
Rank 8- Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China
Rank 9- University of Cape Town, South Africa
Rank 10- National Taiwan University, Taiwan

More about the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019-

There are a total 442 universities from 43 countries that feature in the list. Countries across the world are classified on the basis of the following-

  • Advanced emerging: Brazil, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey
  • Secondary emerging: Chile, China, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Russian Federation, United Arab Emirates
  • Frontier: Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Botswana, Bulgaria, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Ghana, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Vietnam.

