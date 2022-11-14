University of Waikato announces scholarships worth NZ$ 5,00,000 for Indian students

The University of Waikato has announced a scholarship worth New Zealand (NZ)$5,00,000 for Indian students, as per an official statement. Furthermore, it includes the Vice Chancellor’s International Excellence Scholarship worth NZ$15,000 per awardee.

According to the statement, the scholarship intends to support Indian talent and will be awarded to high-achieving Indian students for 2023 intakes based on academic performance and other holistic achievements.

“In turn we offer an outstanding student experience and high-quality study options. Being able to once again visit India in support of this special relationship is a demonstration of our commitment to growing our Indian Waikato alumni, with talented and sought-after graduates. We’re investing heavily in our Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarships specifically for students,” Neil Quigley, professor, vice chancellor, University of Waikato said.

In addition, the scholarship application period is open. Scholarships are available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, it added.

