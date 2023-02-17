University of Virginia partners with OP Jindal Global University for student engagement

OP Jindal Global University and the University of Virginia have entered into an agreement to enhance student engagement and research opportunities across all schools and programmes, according to an official statement.

As per the statement, the MoU aims to help both universities to combine research, learning, and engagement and bring together faculty, students, and alumni. A UVA delegation plans to visit JGU campus on February 23 to build on this relationship, it added.

“The country is the world’s largest democracy with a population bigger than the US, Europe and Latin America combined,” Stephen Mull, vice provost, global affairs, UVA, said. India has brilliant students, scholars and entrepreneurs who want to partner on some of the world’s biggest challenges, he added.

Since 2019, there has been a significant increase in the number of new Indian graduate and professional students studying in the United States, with a growth rate of 430%. This surge in Indian students indicates immense potential for higher Indian enrollments at the University of Virginia, the statement noted.

“The partnership aims to provide transformative prospects of higher education and learning to students in both the universities and enable our faculty members to pursue joint teaching and collaborative research with a view to advancing the cause of international education and institution building,” Raj Kumar, vice chancellor, JGU, said.