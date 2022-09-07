University of Sydney signs MoU with O.P. Jindal Global University to offer two degrees

The University of Sydney and O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to give business students the opportunity to divide their studies between Australia and India. The MoU allows students to earn two degrees in Australia and India as a part of the agreement.

According to the official statement, students studying Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons), Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) or Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Finance and Entrepreneurship at JGU in Sonipat will spend two years at the Indian institution before travelling to Australia for another two years to complete the University of Sydney Business School’s undergraduate commerce degree. The statement added that students will be awarded a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Sydney on successful completion and may also apply to be awarded their degree from JGU.

The statement further said that on completion of two years of study at the University of Sydney, participating students may be eligible to take advantage of the Australian Government’s post-study work stream visa to remain in Australia and undertake paid employment for a further two years.

The MoU was signed on September 7 at JGU in Sonipat, northern India, by Mark Scott, vice-chancellor, president, University of Sydney, Kirsten Andrew, vice-president (external engagement), C. Raj Kumar, vice-chancellor, JGU, and Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, professor, registrar, JGU.

Further the statement mentioned that professor Scott is in India to further strengthen the University’s engagement with the nation and to participate in the Australia India Leadership Dialogue. He said the partnership with JGU reflected the vital importance of Australia’s relationship with India and the University of Sydney’s commitment to providing opportunities for India’s talented students.

“Our partnership with JGU give students the chance to earn two degrees in just four years and experience university life in Sydney. We know these students will enrich our community enormously.” Scott said.

“The agreement with the University of Sydney is part of a larger effort to expand and deepen ties between India and Australia,” C. Raj Kumar, added.

As per the statement, the University of Sydney Business School’s Bachelor of Commerce provides hands-on learning experiences, work placement opportunities and a strong commercial grounding in business, with majors available across subjects including Innovation and Entrepreneurship, International Business, Management and Leadership, and more.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Bihar govt schools, colleges in rural areas grappling with low attendance, says officials

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn