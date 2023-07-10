University of Strathclyde and Study Group renew partnership; aims to foster international student success, global impact.

The University of Strathclyde and Study Group have announced the renewal of their partnership. The newly signed contract aims to align with the University’s objectives. The partnership primarily focuses on facilitating the transition of international students into the University through the University of Strathclyde International Study Centre. The Study Group assumes various responsibilities including international student recruitment, admissions, teaching, and pastoral support, according to an official release.

“While some international students return to their home country following graduation, many choose to remain in Scotland – contributing to the economy and enriching local communities. Wherever they go, the global knowledge, skills, and outlooks they take with them leave a positive impact in society and the world. Looking forward, we will continue to give more students the opportunity to experience a world-class international education in Glasgow,” Ian Crichton, chief executive officer, Study Group, said.

Since its establishment in 2013, the International Study Centre claims to have welcomed students from 69 different countries. These students receive comprehensive education and guidance, enabling them to excel academically at the University. Furthermore, upon graduating, these individuals go on to make significant contributions to communities worldwide, the release mentioned.

The primary goal is to consistently enhance the student experience, promote achievement and ensure a smooth transition into degree studies. Remarkably, over the past three years, 98% of students who successfully completed their preparation programme at the International Study Centre received an offer to pursue their degree studies at the University of Strathclyde, it added.

“We take a global perspective and collaborate with international partners to tackle today’s grand challenges: a commitment that sits at the heart of our vision as ‘The Place of Useful Learning’. Through cooperation with strategic partners like Study Group we hope to continue fostering diverse perspectives within our classrooms, and meaningfully expanding our international reach and impact outside the University,” Jim McDonald, principal, vice-chancellor, University of Strathclyde, said.