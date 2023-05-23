University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) explores partnership in India; aims to foster academic collaborations.

The University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) embarked on a visit to India with the purpose of fostering fresh partnerships and collaboration opportunities. The main goal is to enhance academic and research programmes while creating avenues for collaboration with Indian universities, research institutions, and industry stakeholders, according to an official release.

The delegation is actively searching for like-minded organisations that share their dedication to academic excellence, innovation, and social impact. Their objective is to establish enduring affiliations that will drive new initiatives and facilitate the exchange of knowledge. Additionally, they aim to promote cultural understanding in line with the National Education Policy’s (NEP 2020) vision of internationalising India’s higher education sector and strengthening its longstanding ties with other nations, the release mentioned.

“The education, research, and trade relationship between Australia and India are based on shared values and are complementary in nature. The University of Southern Queensland’s senior leadership visit speaks for the university’s commitment and vision for India. It is exciting to see the kind of work UniSQ is doing via their existing partnerships with Indian institutes, industry partners, and the new collaborations they intend to develop,” Abhinav Bhatia, senior trade, investment commissioner-South Asia, Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) said.

During their visit, the university places particular emphasis on forging partnerships with Indian universities and research institutions that excel in various fields. These fields include agriculture, engineering, health sciences, and sports psychology. The objective is to facilitate collaborative research endeavours and joint publications, as well as to broaden the scope of Cotutelle PhD partnerships. Furthermore, the University is actively seeking collaborators in specialised domains such as climate change and materials engineering. By engaging with experts in these areas, the university aims to enhance its research capabilities and contribute to advancements in these critical fields, the release noted.

“We are committed to further enhancing our strong and enduring relationships with Indian institutions that share our values of academic excellence, innovation, and social impact. We look forward to exploring new opportunities for collaboration and exchange with our Indian counterparts and working together to enable significant progress in key areas of mutual concern,” John Dornbusch, chancellor, UniSQ, said.

The University has already forged alliances with Indian higher education institutions such as Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and the SRM Institute of Science and Technology. Nevertheless, there is a keen aspiration to nurture additional bonds and foster novel connections that will not only enhance these current relationships but also pave the way for new opportunities for collaboration, the release added.

“The University’s ambition is to create opportunities for students, faculty, and researchers to work with leading corporations and organisations in India, building interdisciplinary connections and furthering their career prospects. By working with leading companies in India, our students and faculty can engage in cutting-edge research and development projects that will holistically impact the society,” Ren Yi, pro vice-chancellor, UniSQ, said.

