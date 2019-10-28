University of South Florida announces fifth Kalam fellowship

University of South Florida (Image: Website)

The University of South Florida has announced the fifth Kalam PhD fellowship. Named in the honour of Kalam and memory of his 2012 visit to USF, it’s offered to students who have graduated (or are in the process of graduating) from an Indian university in a STEM course. Awarded to one student per year, it waives tuition fee, pays health insurance, a 12-month, $22,000 stipend, courtesy of USF Provost’s Office. The fellowship decision will be announced in April 2020.

IIT Kanpur, NTT Data to support start-ups

IIT Kanpur has partnered with NTT Data Services, a leader in global technology services, to support entrepreneurship among recent graduates who are working on path-breaking technologies with socio-economic impact in fields of agriculture, healthcare, energy, water and sanitation, education. NTT Data has committed financial support to IIT Kanpur’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Center.

Nasscom supports works of bloggers

Nasscom Community, a tech and knowledge platform of Nasscom Research, has signed an MoU with Bloggers Alliance (association of bloggers). Devendra Jaiswal of Bloggers Alliance said, “The aim is to benefit the community (coders, tech entrepreneurs and bloggers, CIOs). Tech bloggers, in particular, are expected to hugely benefit from this association as their work would now get recognised on Nasscom Community.

Credenc edu-loans raises $2.5 million

Credenc education loans platform has announced it has raised `17.8 crore ($2.5 million) in seed funding led by Omidyar Network India and participation from EMVC, Better Capital and IIMK Alumni Fund. The capital will be used to expand operations to 1,000 colleges in 50 cities over two years. Delhi-based Credenc works as digital finance desk of 200 management colleges across 17 cities and has approved loans worth Rs 100 crore.

Sharda University enters Uzbekistan

Greater Noida’s Sharda University has entered Uzbekistan. “It will be the first independent private univ in Uzbekistan, across the Andijan, Fergana, Samarkand regions and a gateway to students from Eurasia to experience future education,” the university said in a statement. To begin with, it will have 20 full-time faculty, 15-20 visiting faculty, 250 students, and offer courses in engineering and management.