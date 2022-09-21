University of South Australia develops bachelor degree programme on digital business

The University of South Australia (UniSA) has collaborated with Accenture- IT company, in Australia to design a Bachelor of Digital Business undergraduate programme. According to the official statement, the three-year programme aims to equip students in India with the necessary knowledge and applied skills to meet future global business needs for the digital economy.

As per the statement, the core focus of the degree is to provide relevant, industry-led experience to students. The programme curriculum has been developed by the University in collaboration with Accenture to offer relevant, industry-led pedagogy and experience to students, the statement added.

Further, the statement mentioned that the course blends contemporary business subjects such as Economics, Accounting, Law, and Marketing, with expertise in digital technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and cloud platforms. The aim is to produce future business leaders who can unlock the potential of digital technologies to deliver sustainable business value, the statement said.

The statement added that a contingent from UniSA is currently on a visit to India to promote the degree to potential students who are interested in international study opportunities. “Our collaboration with Accenture has given us insights into the emerging skills needed by businesses around the world and we have shaped the content of the Digital Business degree with this in mind. The digital economy needs a unique skill set that combines technology and business, and we need to start building the leaders of tomorrow, today,” Professor David Lloyd, vice chancellor, president, UniSA, said. The degree is currently offered online and will be open to domestic and international students for on-campus coursework in Adelaide beginning in February 2023, the statement noted.

Also Read: IIT Madras, Accenture set up center of excellence for collaborative research

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn