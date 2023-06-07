University of Sheffield, UK invites applications for MSc in Environmental Change

The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom (UK) has opened admissions for its MSc Environmental Change and International Development course starting in September 2023.

The Environmental Change and International Development MSc programme provides students in-depth understanding of the relationship between the environment, international development and social justice. The course also helps students to learn how environmental challenges inform policy and practice.

Through this course, students will be able to acquire the theoretical and practical knowledge for careers in development research and practice in the public, private and third sectors.

The course is rooted in principles of interdisciplinary learning, decolonising knowledge, connecting theory with policy and practice. Students will also have the flexibility to tailor the course to their own interests.

Furthermore, the duration of the course is one year and the annual fees overseas for 2023 is £24,400.

Field class

Under the course, an optional international field class in the Global South is provided to encourage students to engage with overseas development and community organisations through an intensive week of activities. The Department also offers a lower cost and more sustainable UK-based ‘hybrid’ field class as an alternative.

International field class locations are subject to variation and subject to the number of students participating, but previous destinations have included Peru, Nepal and South Africa.

Placement

The dissertation with placement gives students valuable practical experience of working in a development organisation and engaging with development issues.

Students will spend six to eight weeks in June or July based in a host organisation, where they will carry out a research project identified by the organisation and approved by the University. The project should have clear practical relevance and will generate findings that form the basis of their dissertation. Students may also spend time working directly on the organisation’s core activities.

The University currently works with over 30 host organisations in the UK and across the globe. Some have a wide remit, others have a specialist focus on issues such as conservation, education or health.

Eligibility

Holders of a three year bachelor degree with a minimum of 60% or “first class” in an area of the social sciences or medicine from a recognised university. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.