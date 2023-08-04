University of Science and Technology Meghalaya partners with University of Libreville.

University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has joined hands with Gabon-based International University of Libreville (UIL) to promote cultural exchange and joint projects. To effect this association, G D Sharma, vice chancellor, USTM, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jacques Francois Mavoungou, chancellor, UIL, according to an official statement.

“The objective of this collaboration is to promote and expand international understanding, development and friendship. The MoU aims to stimulate and support educational, professional and inter-cultural activities and projects amongst the students and staff,” Sharma said.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), numerous activities have been recognised. These include student, faculty and staff exchange programmes, cultural exchange initiatives, visits by scholars and tutors and collaborative research projects, among various others, the statement mentioned.

“The MoU will be operational for a period of five years and can be renewed for additional periods. Each academic year shall begin with the Fall Semester and shall consist of the Fall (Odd), Spring (Even) and Summer Sessions,” USTM said. “During the initial five-year term, both the universities shall consult annually to discuss the programmes and opportunities for improvement,” he added.

