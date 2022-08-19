University of Queensland partners with Asha Society India to uplift students from marginalised communities in India

The University of Queensland (UQ) has signed an agreement with the Asha Society India (Asha) to support the Asha International Education Program through India Equity Scholarships for students from the marginalised communities of New Delhi.

As part of the agreement, UQ will provide three scholarships for postgraduate master’s coursework study at UQ. Each scholarship will cover the student’s full tuition fees, as well as an annual living stipend of $13,000, on-campus accommodation and meals, overseas student health cover, a book allowance per semester, and $2,400 towards flights to and from Australia.

A senior executive delegation from UQ, led by Rongyu Li, deputy vice chancellor (Global Engagement) visited Asha in August 2022.

“These students are driven by a determination to learn that is genuinely inspirational. Access to education has not only changed the lives of these students but has also impacted their wider communities. Through the India Equity Scholarships, we arecommitted to supporting students like Amritesh Kumar Maurya, who is currently in Brisbane, Australia, studying a Master of International Economics and Finance at UQ,” Rongyu Li said.

Adding to the above statement, Abhinav Bhatia, senior commissioner, Trade, Investment and Education – South Asia at TIQ said, “We aim to act as a bridge between India and Queensland in identifying talents, synergies, and finding sustainable solutions aligned with the UN’s SDGs. Furthermore, the partnership between UQ and Asha will empower deserving individuals through fully funded scholarships, which certainly will strengthen bilateral relations between India and Australia.”

Furthermore, a company statement stated that qualifying for this scholarship is a rigorous process undertaken by Asha through various screening mechanisms like pre-assessments, interviews, and shortlisting of talented students for each scholarship awarded. Final selection will be subject to approval by UQ through the University’s admissions process. Students are selected based on their ability to undertake the chosen course of study; ability to adapt to international study and living; and demonstrated commitment to “pay it forward” or “give back” to his/her community by telling his/her story and inspiring other students. Kiran Martin, founder and director of Asha, believes that Education is the only tool which has the power to transform lives of poor and vulnerable slum students and their families and break the shackles of the intergenerational cycle of poverty.

