University of Queensland visits India to strengthen educational ties with cross-border collaborations

The University of Queensland (UQ) has visited India to engage with education institutes, government and industry partners, an official statement said on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. According to the statement, spearheaded by chancellor Peter N Varghese AO and president and vice-chancellor Deborah Terry AO, the delegation discussed partnerships and collaborations in alignment with the National Education Policy’s (NEP 2020). The collaboration aims to internationalise India’s higher education sector and strengthen long-standing links with India.

“The education, skilling, research, and trade relationship between Australia and India are based on shared values and are complementary in nature. The University of Queensland’s senior leadership visit is a clear indication of the university’s commitment and vision for India,” Abhinav Bhatia, senior trade and investment commissioner, South Asia at Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) said.

“India and Australia have recently signed an interim Free Trade Agreement, and student mobility and educational ties will become the backbone of the deeper relationship between the two countries,” Bhatia further added.

According to the statement, as part of its visit, University of Queensland (UQ) spent time with senior leadership at IITD and celebrated a major milestone in the universities’ ground-breaking research partnership, the UQ IITD Academy of Research, with more than 100 PhD enrolments.

“The UQ-IITD Academy of Research aims to transform the Australia-India research landscape and is addressing pertinent global issues, from feeding the world to creating a more resilient environment and transforming societies with the future technologies,” Deborah Terry AO, vice chancellor and president, University of Queensland (UQ) said.

Further, the statement said that the delegation visited Lady Sri Ram College for Women and addressed a panel discussion focused on women in leadership, their role in building. “In addition to this, the delegation had meetings with Austrade and the Australian High Commission to discuss government priorities in India,” it said.

Also Read: IITs abroad may be called ‘Indian International Institute of Technology’

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn