University of Melbourne partners with three Indian varsities to offer Bachelor of Science dual degree

The University of Melbourne has collaborated with three universities in India – the University of Madras, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management in Hyderabad, to provide a dual degree in Bachelor of Science, according to Duncan Maskell, Vice Chancellor, University of Melbourne. Indian students who register for the new dual degree programme will have the opportunity to finish their studies both locally and internationally. The programme will consist of two years of study in India, followed by two years of on-campus studies in Melbourne, as per an official statement.

Upon completion of their studies, Indian students will receive a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Melbourne, with the possibility of obtaining a degree from their local institution. Moreover, in their final year, Indian students can take up to six masters subjects in a range of fields such as science, engineering, public health, and data science, allowing them to expedite their masters degree, Maskell announced. “The new dual degree is the logical next step of the Bachelor of Science (Blended), which was co-designed and quality assured by the University of Melbourne, and is now offered by seven institutions across the country,” he added.

Furthermore, In 2024, more educational institutions are expected to offer the Bachelor of Science Dual Degree programme, with The University of Madras, SPPU, and GITAM being the first partners, the statement said. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had introduced regulations for joint or dual degree programmes and twinning programs, allowing Indian and foreign higher educational institutions to offer such programs, as announced last year.

A twinning program is a collaborative arrangement that allows students enrolled in an Indian higher educational institution to pursue their academic programmes partly in India (in compliance with relevant UGC regulations) and partly in a foreign higher educational institution, according to the approved regulations.

With inputs from PTI.