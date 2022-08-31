University of Melbourne delegation to visit India to strengthen Indo-Australian academic collaborations

An extended delegation from University of Melbourne, Australia, will visit India from September 1-16 and travel across the country to solidify academic relations and explore new partnerships with institutions.

“The introduction of the National Education Policy has paved the way for broader collaboration and innovation, as India emerges as a quality education provider and partner in the higher education sector,” Michael Wesley, deputy vice chancellor international, said, who is the delegation leader.

According to the official statement, the visit aims to strengthen Indo-Australian academic collaborations and explore new partnerships. The delegation will travel to Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Madurai Punjab, Vellore, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Kochi and Kolkata to form new ties with leading Indian universities and continue to progress on projects from the previous visit. The delegation will also hold important events and meetings with Indian Government officials to discuss collaborative opportunities, programme launches, networking with schoolteachers, counsellors and colleges, student recruitment activities and school visits, the statement added.

The statement said that the delegation will also visit offices of various Indian corporates, host alumni meets and attend the Australian India Leadership Dialogue.

As per the statement, during their visit earlier this year, the university focused on establishing joint and blended PhD and Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes in partnership with top Indian institutions including Indian Institutes of Technologies (IIT), The Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru, for the joint PhD programme in science and technology.

Further, a BSc blended programme was introduced in association with SSPU in Pune. The statement noted that the University of Melbourne’s Blended Academy and Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy will provide new opportunities for Indian students and faculty, as research and innovation will play a pivotal role in the development of the students’ technical skillset.

