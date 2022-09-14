University of Madras extends partnership with University of Melbourne to complement joint BSc programme

University of Madras has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Melbourne, Australia to further explore teaching and research opportunities. Earlier this year, the universities announced a blended Bachelor of Science degree and have been working together to explore new and innovative ways of extending the partnership into additional disciplines and flexible programme models.

According to the officials statement, the MoU enables the two universities to continue the programme collaboration while investigating how students, faculties and researchers can benefit through possible joint PhD opportunities, knowledge sharing for early to mid-level researchers, mobility options, workshops as well as study visits and staff exchanges. It was signed at the University of Madras campus by professor Michael Wesley, deputy vice-chancellor (International), University of Melbourne, and professor S. Gowri, VC, University of Madras. Together, both institutions aim to initiate strong and sustainable Transnational Education (TNE) and Transnational Research (TNR) programmes, the statement noted.

“We recognize the importance of international academic collaboration, and we see our partnership with the globally recognized University of Melbourne as a great opportunity for our students and faculty. This will give our students exposure to a diverse set of research subjects, with additional tools, experiences and faculty support. We look forward to working together in setting new benchmarks in higher education and enhancing research capabilities for Indian students,” Gowri said.

“Our joint expertise enables students and faculty from both institutions to collaborate, learn from each other, and initiate research that has global relevance and critical impact,’’ Wesley said.

Further, the statement mentioned that the existing BSc Blended programme is currently offered in equivalence across the disciplines of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The University of Madras has already received a huge response to the programme, with close to 300 registrations from the state of Tamil Nadu and across India, the statement claimed.

As per the statement, the programme will be offered to the 30 best students based on their application including their entrance score. The successful students will commence the course from September 20, 2022. The roaster system, as offered by Tamil Nadu government, will be duly followed, the statement said.

Moreover, the extended partnership will cover additional academic and research opportunities, as well as cultural exchange of students and faculty across all 86 departments at University of Madras, the statement said.

Also Read: ENGIE partners with NSDC to train 600 youth in solar module programmes

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn