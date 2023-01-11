University of Limerick invites applications for masters in Interaction and Experience Design

The University of Limerick, Ireland has invited applications for a masters programme in Interaction and Experience Design, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the programme is designed specifically for students interested in pursuing technological competence with design or artistic endeavour.

According to the statement, the multidisciplinary course aims to offer students hands-on exploration of the technologies. Furthermore, Interaction and Experience Design is a full-time course and is limited to twenty students per year and students can either opt for an MA or MSc degree.

In addition, students will be given exclusive access to a prototyping laboratory and an Interaction Design Studio, it said. “At the end of every academic year, the students will be asked to show their final project at the Digital Art Week Now exhibition,” the statement noted.

Last date for application for the programme is July 1, 2023. The tuition fee of the course is €18,078 for the academic year 2023-24, it said.