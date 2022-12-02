University of Limerick invites applications for MSc in AI and Machine Learning

University of Limerick, Ireland has invited applications for its Master of Science (MSc) programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The course aims to provide students with core knowledge of artificial intelligence technology (AI) and prepare them to meet the industry demands.

According to an official release, with the help of the programme students will be able to explore emerging disciplines and technologies such as Bioinspired robotics, Humanoid robotics, Causality modelling, workflow synthesis and more. The course focuses on emphasising applying these techniques to a variety of applications such as text analytics, machine vision, predictive maintenance, business analytics and many others.

The entry requirements for the course includes aprimary degree in any subject area, with first- or second-class honours in a relevant or appropriate subject. Other things to include with the application are qualification transcripts and certificates and a copy of the birth certificate. If a candidate’s qualification has been obtained in a country where English is an official language and if this is not available, then the candidate must provide his/her English translation qualification transcript and English Language competency certificate.

The course’s duration is 12 months and it is a full time course offered through Fateh Education. The application deadline to enrol for the course is July 1, 2023. Furthermore, the tuition fee for the course is approximately €18,078 for the academic year 2023/2024.

Also Read: WCD launches initiative to transform Anganwadis into digital centres in Goa

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn