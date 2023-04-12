University of Leicester invites applications for MSc in Satellite Data Science through Fateh Education

The University of Leicester, UK has invited applications for MSc in Satellite Data Science for the academic session 2023-24. The course aims to help students gain insights and expertise in data analysis on uptake and use and commercialisation of Earth observation data. The course further aims to help students develop innovative solutions and technical skills through project-based learning.

According to an official release, the programme is designed for graduates who take interest in understanding the principles of remote sensing during the time of writing computer programming in high performance computing infrastructure. “This course offers a broad-based education in data analytics techniques suitable for careers in data science in multiple sectors. Indian students can benefit a lot from the programme and build promising careers in the sector both back home and abroad,” Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO, Fateh Education, said.

The MSc in Satellite Data Science programme starts in September 2023. It is a full time 12 month course. The application deadline for this course is July 21, 2023. It must be noted that this deadline is subject to change depending on course capacity. If the capacity limit of this course is met before the deadline, applications will be closed early.

For entry requirements applicants must have 2:2 degree in a relevant subject. They should have IELTS 6.5 or equivalent, with at least a score of 6 in all four categories. If your first language is not English, you may need to provide evidence of your English language ability. Furthermore, if you do not yet meet the requirements, the university’s English Language Teaching Unit (ELTU) offers a range of courses to help candidates improve their English to the necessary standard.

Students may also approach Fateh Education for guidance on the admission process and submission of applications within the deadline. The tuition fees for the course is £21,850 for academic year 2023.