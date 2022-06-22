University of Kerala receives A++ ranking from NAAC

University of Kerala here has secured the highest National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading of A++ with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67. Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister, Kerala termed the achievement as an inspiration to other universities and educational institutions in the state.

Vijayan said the recognition received by the university was a giant leap for the educational sector in Kerala. “This is the first time a university in the state has received this recognition. This achievement is a result of the schemes implemented by the state government for the growth of the higher education sector. This should inspire other universities and institutions of higher learning to move forward with excellence,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu in a Facebook post said the University of Kerala secured A ++ with 3.67 grade points in NAAC’ accreditation. “The University of Kerala has secured the best grade at the all India level. We heartily salute the University of Kerala community for making Kerala a national leader in the education sector by actively participating in the efforts to improve quality,” she said.

NAAC is an organisation that assesses and accredits Higher Education Institutions in India. It is an autonomous body funded by University Grants Commission of Government of India.

