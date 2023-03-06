University of Kashmir to admit Undergraduate students via CUET from current academic year

The University of Kashmir will be following the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Education Policy-2020 from the current academic year. Under these guidelines, students will be admitted to the University’s affiliated colleges’ Undergraduate programmes via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), according to an official statement.

The CUET is being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission to any of the universities across the country, the statement mentioned. “After reviewing the upcoming admission process for CUET, the Kashmir University website will provide a comprehensive admission notification for various undergraduate programmes starting on March 6, 2023,” Nilofer Khan, Vice-Chancellor Kashmir University, said.

Furthermore, the admissions will be made on the basis of score/merit obtained in the CUET and the students desirous of seeking admission in the varsity’s affiliated colleges have been advised to register themselves with the NTA as per the instructions available on the NTA website, the statement said.

Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination (10+2) with the required eligibility for each program listed are eligible to apply for the CUET. Additionally, candidates who are scheduled to take their 10+2 examination during March-April 2023 are also eligible to apply, with the condition that they will only be granted admission after they acquire the required eligibility, the statement added.