University of Greenwich invites application for masters programme in Sustainable Development

University of Greenwich invites applications for master’s programmes in Transformative Change for Sustainable Development through Fateh Education. According to the varsity, the Msc programme aims to provide students with an in-depth understanding of Development Studies theory and lessons from development practice.

The programme is offered by Natural Resources Institute (NRI), University of Greenwich aims to address the global challenges, the varsity claimed. The programme is designed for domains including economic, environmental, social, and institutional, in sectors including agri-food, energy, education, and financial services, and in contexts such as developing and developed countries.

“The MSc program Transformative Change for Sustainable Development helps students develop the capacity to critically discuss, analyse, and evaluate the harsh reality of our environment and sustainable goals. Since the course is crafted keeping SDGs in mind, I believe students will develop some hands-on skills to address the global issues we are facing currently. The course tends to enhance the analytical, communication, networking and community-engagement skills of the students,” Suneet Singh Kochar, chief executive officer, Fateh Education said.

Interested candidates must have a bachelor degree with a minimum of 65% in final year. However, according to the varsity, if any student graduates from Mumbai University, Savitribai Phule Pune University (also known as Pune University), University of Calcutta, University of Delhi, University of Bangalore and University of Madras, a minimum of 60% in final year is required to be eligible. In addition, candidates must have a score of 75% in English in grade 12, or English language.

According to University of Greenwich, one year course will be taught in-person, in physical mode, at University of Greenwich, Medway Campus. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of Fateh Education, the tuition fee of the course is £15,100, stated the varsity.

