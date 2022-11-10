University of Galway appoints Anju Singh as senior regional manager, inaugurates office in Delhi

The University of Galway (formerly known as NUIG) has appointed Anju Singh as the Senior Regional Manager- South Asia and inaugurated its office in Delhi. The university in collaboration with Education in Ireland aims to expand the areas of collaboration in the country.

NUIG’s initiative of setting up an office in India intends to further develop and strengthen the holistic education relations between India and Ireland. Singh will lead the team to ensure smooth workflow.

“University of Galway has emerged as one of the top choices for Indian students to pursue their higher studies in Ireland. It has a distinguished identity among Ireland’s best higher educational institutes and is known for its international outlook, research excellence, a culture of innovation, and high graduate employability scores. Moreover, the University offers the best ‘Return on Investment’ to all Indian students planning to pursue further studies in Ireland with a wide range of merit scholarships awards for upcoming September 2023 intake,” Singh said.

Furthermore, commenting on the growing interest of Indian students, Barry O’ Driscoll, regional manager, India and South Asia, Education in Ireland said, “There is an increase in number of students from India, at both undergraduate and postgraduate level, considering Ireland as their chosen study abroad destination. As a centre for excellence for international education that prepares its graduates to be highly employable across the world, Ireland has emerged strongly as a top choice for international students and has seen a 10% growth in the number of Indian students going to Ireland annually.”

International students are motivated and permitted to work 20 hours a week on a part-time basis and 40 hours a week during holidays, an official release noted.

