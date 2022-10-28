University of Essex Online invites applications for postgraduate certificate in Psychology

The University of Essex Online has invited applications for their Postgraduate Certification in Psychology. The course aims to equip students with marketable skills and familiarise them with key concepts such as psychological inquiry and research methods. The last date to apply for the course is January 5, 2023.

According to the official statement, the course is designed to enhance employability and allows students to gain transferable skills, including communication, critical thinking, reasoning, and problem-solving attributes. It further strives to upskill students with research skills such as interviewing, understanding of ethics, numeracy and among others.

The course is an eight-month long programme which will be delivered online through a cutting-edge virtual learning environment (VLE), giving students 24/7 access to study materials such as lecturecasts. Upon successful completion, students will be awarded with a certificate from the University of Essex. The tuition fee for the course amounts to £3,945. The option of merit based scholarships is also available for deserving candidates.

Following are entry requirement/ eligibility criteria

1) For the academic entry route, students must have an undergraduate degree from an approved institution, equivalent to a UK Honours degree, or a relevant professional qualification.

2) For the work experience entry route, applicants must have at least three years’ experience (voluntary or paid) within a relevant field, supported by two appropriate references.

3) As part of the application process, students will be asked to take a short aptitude test which is designed to evaluate ability to handle the intellectual and practical demands of the course.

4) If English is not your first language, the English ability should be equivalent to an IELTS score of 6.5.

5) If you don’t hold an IELTS or equivalent qualification, the University offers a free online English test.

