University of Essex Online invites applications for postgraduate certificate in computer science

The University of Essex Online has invited applications for their Postgraduate Certificate programme in Computer Science. According to an official release, the course dwells upon theories and principles of computing and key trends in the field. It focuses on how to contextualise and develop information systems using object-oriented approaches in languages such as Python and SQL – and explores a range of topics including computer networks, network security fundamentals and information security governance principles.

The programme is designed to prepare students to work collaboratively, with regular group work and joint projects, the release said. It also allows those with no prior computing knowledge or experience to enrol for the programme.

Upon successful completion, students will be awarded with a certificate from the University of Essex, the release noted. The course has an indicative study duration and will be conducted 100% online, the release added.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the course content will be delivered through a cutting-edge virtual learning environment (VLE), giving students 24/7 access to study materials, such as lecturecasts.

The last date to apply for the Postgraduate Certificate programme in Computer Science at University of Essex Online is January 05, 2023. The tuition fee for the programme is £3,945, however, merit based scholarships are available for deserving candidates. Following is the eligibility criteria for the programme.

Entry Requirements

For the academic entry route, students must have an undergraduate degree from an approved institution, equivalent to a UK Honours degree, or a relevant professional qualification.

For the work experience entry route, applicants must have at least three years’ experience (voluntary or paid) within a relevant field, supported by two appropriate references.

As part of the application process, students will be asked to take a short aptitude test which is designed to evaluate ability to handle the intellectual and practical demands of the course.

If English isn’t your first language, your ability should be equivalent to an IELTS (Academic) score of 6.5. If you don’t hold an IELTS or equivalent qualification, the University offers a free online English test by the University.