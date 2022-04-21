University of Essex offers free masterclass series on Big Data

UK-based University of Essex has announced a free online masterclass series on Big Data and how it can revolutionise businesses, services and products. The series is titled as ‘Flooded by data: What can businesses do with the huge volumes of data they collect’. According to the versity, the free online masterclass will cover key topics such as business analytics, data in agri food businesses, international marketing, and big data in finance. It also aims to show how small businesses can use data.

According to the university, participants who attend four out of the five sessions will receive a participation certificate. Different Essex Business School experts will present a 90-minute session on how data impacts every area of business in both theory and practice. The session is scheduled from Monday, April 25, 2022.

Ram Ramanathan, professor, director of the MSc Business Analytics course at Essex, will be one of the speakers. “Big data analytics can prevent around 67 million tonnes of food to be wasted in India every year, and valued at around Rs 92,000 crores. It will be enough to feed all of Bihar for a year,” Ramanathan said.

“Our courses aim to give students an introduction to the study of business and data at a postgraduate level, as well as to introduce them to current important topics in these research areas.” he further added.