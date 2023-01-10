scorecardresearch
University of Essex offers Ian James Evans Scholarships for law students

The scholarship for those applying for an undergraduate LLB course is worth £9,250.

Written by FE Education
The last date for application for the scholarship is July 31, 2023, midnight.

UK-based Essex Law School at the University of Essex has announced plans to provide Ian James Evans Scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate law students to support the cost of tuition fees for 2023-24 entry, as per an official statement. 

As per the official statement, applicants for the undergraduate scholarship must be deaf, blind or a wheelchair user. The scholarship for those applying for an undergraduate LLB course is worth £9,250 (Rs 9,21,000) to cover Home (UK) tuition fees, or an equivalent discount for international students, and £500 (Rs 49,800) per year towards books and other course costs.  

Essex Law School offers one scholarship to a postgraduate student studying LLM International Human Right Law and who can demonstrate that they are in financial difficulty, to cover £9,660 (Rs 9,62,000) Home (UK) tuition fees, or an equivalent fee discount for international students. 

The last date for application for the scholarship is July 31, 2023, midnight. Students can apply for the scholarship at the official website of Essex Law School.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 06:45:00 pm