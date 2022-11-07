University of Essex launches Continuing Professional Development Microcredentials Globally

The University of Essex Online (UoEO) has launched continuing professional development (CPD) Microcredentials, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the programme is designed to help students gain and develop industry-relevant skills and knowledge, with the flexibility of online study.

Furthermore, the CPD microcredential modules are claimed to be taken from full level 7 postgraduate courses and aims to allow students to gain a qualification in 13 weeks with industry-relevant skills.

In addition, the new programme will be delivered by Kaplan Open Learning in partnership with the University of Essex. “Upon successful completion, students will be awarded a certificate from the University of Essex, the mode of study is only mentioned on the transcript,” it said.

“For working professionals planning to make a career transition, UoEO’s CPD Microcredentials will provide a much-needed springboard towards their chosen goals,” Nicola Pittman, managing director, Kaplan Open Learning, said. The University of Essex Online offers start dates throughout the year.

