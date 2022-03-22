University of East London (UEL) opens first India office in Pune

The University seeks potential students from Pune and would likely extend its Global Student Centres.

The University of East London (UEL), a public university located in the London Borough of Newham has set up its first India office in Pune. The University seeks potential students from Pune and plans to expand its Global Student Centres. With the opening of its first office in India, UEL aims to strengthen partnership and collaboration, allowing education, pedagogy and research to equip Indian students with the skills for their future careers.

“Having seen a growth in engagement across the region over recent years, the university wishes to expand areas of collaboration and share the University’s Vision 2028 strategy with global communities in education and industry readiness in the fourth industrial revolution,” Daniel Cuffe, Director of recruitment, University of East London, said.

Present at the university meet event were Cuffe, Amol Varpe, managing director , Global Student Centre, Ashleigh Veres, global head of sales and marketing at Malvern International Pathway Partner of UEL, Pavel Bawa, senior regional manager, South Asia, Pallavi Sharma, recruitment advisor, South Asia, Prateek Gupta, recruitment advisor, South Asia, and Maulik Arya, senior recruitment advisor, South Asia, Rohit Sharma of QuinDara Events among others.

With the inputs from PTI, UEL is ranked in the world’s top 200 young universities. It ranked 1st in the UK for Psychology research, 2nd in London for Architecture, and 3rd for Civil Engineering. UEL is also ranked 1st in the UK for international support and visa advice, and is the only university in London to offer on-campus accommodation. The University has three campuses in East London, with one being based in Royal Docklands and the other two in Stratford.

