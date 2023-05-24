University of East Anglia, UK launches MA in Medical and Health Humanities

The University of East Anglia has introduced a post-graduate programme called the MA in Medical and Health Humanities, which will be offered by the Norwich Medical School. This programme aims to bridge the gap between medicine, health sciences, and the humanities by providing a comprehensive understanding of health and healthcare from diverse cultural perspectives. The course is specifically designed for students with backgrounds in Humanities, Social Science, Medicine, and Professional Health-related fields who are interested in examining the relationship between medicine, health, and society through a humanistic lens, according to an official release.

One of the key objectives of this programme is to facilitate critical discussions, interdisciplinary research, and experiential learning, enabling students to develop a well-rounded understanding of healthcare from multiple perspectives. A unique aspect of the curriculum is its emphasis on fostering cross-cultural dialogues, exploring diverse healthcare systems, and comprehending the cultural nuances of healthcare in various countries. This approach equips students with a global perspective on healthcare and cultivates their ability to navigate the complexities of healthcare in diverse settings, making them culturally competent healthcare practitioners, the release mentioned.

Throughout the duration of the course, students will have access to state-of-the-art facilities, resources, and the expertise of faculty members who specialise in research and innovation in healthcare education. The program provides a supportive and inclusive learning environment that nurtures critical thinking, collaboration, and personal growth. Moreover, it opens up a wide range of new-age career opportunities in healthcare, academia, publishing, media, and cultural institutions, as per the release.

“The Masters in Medical and Health Humanities is a result of our endeavour to constantly evolve and offer education that addresses the needs of contemporary times and the future world. This pioneering programme aims to offer a fresh perspective on healthcare, incorporating diverse cultural, ethical, and philosophical perspectives. It will give a comprehensive understanding of the human dimensions of health and healthcare, and prepare students to be compassionate, culturally competent healthcare professionals in a globalised world,” Harriet Cooper, lecturer, Medical Education, Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia, said.

Also Read Atishi launches a unique summer camp for Delhi govt school students

The Masters in Medical and Health Humanities course is a bespoke module that covers a wide range of topics including narratives of healthcare, illness and disability, and applied arts and health. Students can take this programme either as a one-year full-time course or as a part-time course over two years. The course is open to all domestic and international students. The annual intake of the programme is September in each of the years. Additionally, the university is offering a full scholarship of £19,800 to the students.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn