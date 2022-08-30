University of East Anglia, UK launches MSc in digital business and management

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has expanded its curriculum with the introduction of a Master of Science (MSc) in digital business and management. This course will instill knowledge and skills to manage digital transformation and the advancement of digital business; and prepare students for a wide range of employment roles in such as management and leadership, consulting and contracting for all types and sizes of business; and being entrepreneurial and creating new digital businesses.

“The shortage of graduates with knowledge of digital business and the necessary skills to make digital businesses successful is recognised by governments, the industry and everyone in the ecosystem. It is our responsibility as an educational institution to foresee the needs of the future and create learning opportunities that help our students stay ahead. The MSc in Digital Business and Management is a course that will enable students to develop expertise in digital business that is in demand by employers, or progress to further study through a PhD,” Lucill Curtis, director of admissions, marketing and recruitment, Norwich Business School, University of East Anglia, UK said.

The one-year, full-time, programme aims to address current employment needs created by the digitalisation of business and craft skills for future competitive advantage. Students will be introduced to digital business, digital markets, different types of contemporary and emerging digital technologies, and digital transformation.

“During the one-year programme the students will examine the business research process from start to finish. They will be provided with the necessary training and will be engaged in the qualitative and quantitative research process to eventually open new job opportunities,” she added.

The eligibility criteria for the course includes a mandatory Bachelor’s degree. Students who have a deep interest in the implications of digital technologies for business and management and strong verbal, written and visual communication skills can apply for the programme. The students should have academic IELTS of 6.0 overall with a minimum 6.0 (minimum 5.5 in only two components with 6.0 in the others)

