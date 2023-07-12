University of East Anglia (UEA) launches MSc in Business Analytics  and Management programme.

The University of East Anglia, a United Kingdom (UK) based university has recently introduced an MSc programme in Business Analytics and Management. This course, overseen by professionals at Norwich Business School, aims to offer students a variety of options in the third semester. They can opt to develop a business plan, conduct research for a dissertation, participate in a work placement, or engage in a work-based project supported by a UK business, according to an official release.

The University aims to offer a comprehensive education to prepare students for their careers and future academic pursuits. In the third semester, business plan module students enhance their skills to develop a successful business plan for their startup concept. They also get the opportunity to present their ideas to investors, simulating real-world scenarios for securing startup funding. By combining subject-specific skills and knowledge from previous modules, students focus on demonstrating their business’s potential to investors, partners, or potential employees, the release mentioned.

In semester three, students have the option to choose the dissertation module, allowing them to develop independent research skills in their chosen subject. By combining knowledge from previous modules, students can deepen their theoretical understanding and contribute original knowledge to the business management literature. Additionally, the placement option provides practical experience in the students’ desired discipline(s), allowing them to apply their acquired knowledge and skills. This hands-on experience enhances their CV and prepares them for their career path, as per the release.

The programme is open to both domestic and international students. Additionally, the university is offering a range of scholarship options including UEA scholarships, it added.