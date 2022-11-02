University of Delhi gears up to welcome first-year students through CUET

As the new semester begins on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the University of Delhi is set to welcome the students admitted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), as per an official statement. However, admissions to 70,000 seats in various DU colleges are still underway. The academic year for the first semester students will commence on Wednesday.

According to Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor, DU, the university is all set for the start of the new academic year and arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of all the facilities for the students.

“We are all set to hold classes for the first-year students. This year, we have conducted admissions through the CUET and are implementing the National Education Policy. It is a different policy and students will have more flexibility,” Singh said.

Furthermore, from this academic year, the DU will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and the four-year undergraduate programme. Colleges were busy on Tuesday making last-minute preparations to welcome the students. To ensure the safety of the newcomers, the colleges have conducted fumigation, activated anti-ragging committees and taken all other precautions.

Ramjas College Principal Manoj Khanna said last-minute arrangements are being done to welcome the first-year students. There are a total of 1,550 seats in the college. Khanna said all the seats have been filled and admission to the supernumerary seats is underway. “The arrangements have been done. We are all set to host the first batch coming through the CUET. We are super excited,” he said.

As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in the first round of seat allocation. A total of 15,398 candidates have frozen their seats in the first round. The second round of seat allocation is underway.

With inputs from PTI.

