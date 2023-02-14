University of Canberra launches Bachelor of Nursing programme at Sydney Hills campus

University of Canberra has started the application process for the batch of 2023 for Bachelor of Nursing programme at Sydney Hills campus, as per an official statement. “From August 2023, students will be able to attend the new campus at the University of Canberra Sydney Hills (UCSH),” it said.

Bachelor of Nursing, the three-year full-time undergraduate programme is being offered in partnership with the Education Centre of Australia (ECA), the statement mentioned. “Through this partnership, we aim for a significant growth in the University’s nursing course offering,” Michelle Lincoln, executive dean, University’s Faculty of Health, said.

The statement further noted that the Sydney Hills campus is equipped with all the necessary facilities and equipment. “With the necessary skills, experience and qualifications, students are expected to join the local healthcare workforce,” Lincoln added.

The official statement claims that students studying at the University of Canberra Sydney Hills campus will have access to local and regional clinical placements and employment opportunities, further enhancing their student experience.

“This is an incredible opportunity for aspiring nurses to learn from experienced University of Canberra staff while gaining valuable insight into the profession through our strong partnerships within the healthcare industry,” Lincoln said.