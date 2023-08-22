University of Cambridge Online teams up with Edureka

University of Cambridge Online has collaborated with ed-tech company, Edureka, to bring higher education online courses, led by University of Cambridge academics, to India.

Edureka, part of Veranda Learning Solutions, will offer three innovative courses crafted by Cambridge experts. The courses now available on the Edureka platform include:

Human–Computer Interaction (HCI) for AI Systems Design: Led by Per Ola Kristensson, a distinguished expert in Interactive Systems Engineering at the University of Cambridge and computing entrepreneur in his own right. This course equips learners with the skills to design AI systems with a human-centered approach. Participants will explore the dynamic field of Human-Computer Interaction and learn to create AI solutions that align with users’ needs and preferences.

Leveraging Big Data for Business Intelligence: Delve into the world of big data analytics with the guidance of Doctor Russell Hunter, PhD in Computational Neuroscience, and a Senior Software Engineer at the University of Cambridge. This course empowers learners to harness the power of data for making informed business decisions, thereby gaining a strategic advantage in today’s data-driven landscape.

Creativity, Problem Solving and Design Thinking: Led by Nathan Crilly, a seasoned expert in design thinking principles and Professor of Design, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, Professor Crilly has been awarded the 2023 Pilkington Prize for the excellence of his teaching. This transformative course fosters innovation and problem-solving skills by exploring creative approaches. Learners will develop a deep understanding of design thinking, enabling them to tackle challenges ingeniously.

By enrolling in these courses, learners gain exclusive access to Cambridge Academic-curated curriculum and live sessions with faculty from the University of Cambridge Online. Furthermore, successful course completion rewards learners with a certificate bearing the distinguished credentials of the University of Cambridge Online.

“At Edureka, we are committed to providing top-tier education that empowers learners with the skills to succeed in the rapidly evolving world,” Vineet Chaturvedi, CEO, Edureka, said.

Furthermore, Anna Wood, MD, Cambridge Online Education said that the collaboration will bring international courses to the Indian market. “It demonstrates our commitment to bringing the benefits of Cambridge academic excellence to a global audience, and we look forward to welcoming Indian learners onto these cutting-edge courses.”