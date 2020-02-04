University of Calicut announces results for various courses; Click here to know details

The candidate needs to visit the official website of the varsity at results.uoc.ac.in.

The University of Calicut has published the results of the Revaluation, Supplementary, Undergraduate and Postgraduate examinations. The interested individuals who had earlier appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the website at results.uoc.ac.in.

The University of Calicut has declared the results for the following examinations-

(1) Second Semester Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) Examination 6/2019

(2) VIII Semester B.Tech Special Supplementary Examination, September 2018(09 Scheme-2009 Admission)

(3) Revaluation Result of I semester BA,BSW,BVC,BTFP,AFU CUCBCSS UG Regular Supply Imp Examination 11/2018

(4) I Year B.Sc. Nursing Supplementary Examination 10/2017

(5) II semester B.Sc CUCBCSS UG Regular supply imp examination 04/2019

(6) III Semester M.A. History (Uni. Depts) Examination 11/2019

(7) III Semester M.A. Tamil (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 11/2019

Know how to check the University of Calicut results online-

(1) The candidate needs to visit the official website of the varsity at results.uoc.ac.in. Apart from this, one can also check their results online at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

(2) After visiting the website, the candidate needs to click on the link ‘Examination results’.

(3) A new page will appear, where there will be a number of the link of the examinations.

(4) One needs to click on the appropriate link which he/she wants to check.

(5) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen where one needs to enter their ‘Register Number’ and ‘Security Code’.

(6) After entering the details, click on the link ‘Get Result’.

(7) Finally, one can easily access their results.

(8) After getting the results, one needs to save and download it.

(9) For future reference, one needs to take a hard copy/ print out of the same.

The students who want to challenge or revaluate their results, they can do so by clicking on the ‘Revaluation’ option located on the top of the webpage.