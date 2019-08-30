University of Calcutta declares BA/BSc 2nd semester examination result; Check details

The examination was conducted in June and July. (Representational image)

The University of Calcutta on Friday declared the results of BA and BSc second semester examination result. The results were declared at 3.30 pm. Students can check their result by visiting the official website of West Bengal Examination Board at wbresults.nic.in. The examination was conducted in June and July.

The result was declared for all the three streams for BA and BSc i.e. Honours, General and Major. Earlier on August 14, 2019, the University of Calcutta had published the results of Part III general exam for BA, BSc and BCom.

Know how to check the result:

(1) The student should visit the official website of the University of Calcutta or West Bengal Examination Board.

(2) After visiting the website, click on the link for BA/BSc 2nd semester result.

(3) After clicking on the web link, enter the Roll number and other details.

(4) After entering relevant details, click on submit.

(5) After clicking on submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

(6) Save and download the result.

(7) Take out a print out of the result for future use.

About the University of Calcutta-

The University of Calcutta is one the oldest in India founded on January 24, 1857, during British-raj. In its first instance, the varsity had adopted the pattern of the University of London. However, with the pace of time, the varsity had introduced modifications in its constitution. Currently, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Honourable Governor of West Bengal, is the Chancellor of the varsity. Some of the distinguished alumni of the University were Bankimchandra Chatterjee, Nabinchandra Sen, Prafulla Chandra Ray, Narendranath Dutta or Swami Vivekananda, Asutosh Mookerjee, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy and many others. Currently, there is around 160 educational institution which comes under the jurisdiction of this university. Most colleges under the Univesity of Calcutta are located in the districts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas.