University of Birmingham partners with Wiley, invites applications for its online MBA programme

University of Birmingham in partnership with Wiley’s University Services has invited applications for its online Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.

The applications for the online MBA programme are open until June 6, 2022.

The programme is a 180-credit full master’s programme spanning two and a half years. In the first year, students are required to complete core modules and gain essential business knowledge. Topics of study include international business and strategy, operations management, organisational behaviour and more. In the second year, students can choose six elective modules that most closely align with their career goals, such as entrepreneurship and innovation, advanced business strategy, business ethics and several others. The programme also entails a credit-backed research project.

“The University of Birmingham is known for its bespoke quality and excellence. Our programmes are backed by extensive research, quality curriculum, and a gold standard certification. Our fully online MBA programme is designed with the help of industry partnerships and ensures that students meet the demands of today’s global marketplace. The online MBA is delivered from a leading digital delivery platform and features regular webinars. These live sessions bring together the entire cohort of students along with breakout groups and facilitated discussions, which allow for more detailed information exchange and reflection between students. Through this programme, we intend to empower learners with resourceful education and meaningful knowledge which could help unlock new avenues for career and growth,” Ian Myatt, director of insight, Channels and Educational Enterprise, the University of Birmingham said,

“At Wiley, we have always been committed to helping knowledge seekers have accessible, affordable higher education options that lead to impactful career outcomes. We are certain that students will benefit from our quality services and delivery,” Todd Zipper, executive vice president and general manager, University Services and Talent Development, Wiley said.

