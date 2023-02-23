University of Birmingham launches Lord Karan Bilimoria Chancellor’s Scholarship in India

The University of Birmingham has launched Lord Karan Bilimoria (Chancellor’s) Scholarship for Indian students. The scholarship is fully-funded and includes accommodation expenses for students in India, an official release said.

According to the release, the Lord Karan Bilimoria (Chancellor’s) Scholarship includes a full tuition fee waiver and accommodation costs up to the duration of the programme for the winner, as well as four runner-up awards of a £5,000 tuition fee waiver.

The scholarship is only open to Indian students applying for postgraduate study programmes at the University’s campuses in Birmingham and Dubai. Candidates must have a valid offer of study from the University of Birmingham, the release added.

Furthermore, candidates should have an excellent academic track record and demonstrate that they have overcome challenging circumstances. They should also have an innovative idea that can solve some of the complex challenges facing both the UK and India. Successful applicants who reach the final round will be asked to submit a three-minute video answering two key questions:

· What challenges have you overcome in life?

· What innovation would you suggest to solve a challenge faced by India and the UK?

“Our University’s motto is ‘per ardua ad alta’ which translates as ‘through adversity to high things’. This is a sentiment which inspires us, as we begin our search for scholarship candidates who have beaten the odds to achieve academic excellence and can demonstrate an innovative idea with the potential to solve any of the complex challenges facing both India and the UK,” Lord Bilimoria, chancellor, University of Birmingham, said.