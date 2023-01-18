University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for MSc Water Resource Management

The University of Birmingham Dubai has opened applications for their MSc Water Resource Management programme for the January 2023 and September 2023 intake.

According to an official release, the programme aims to teach key principles of water management and solutions to help in achieving the UN Sustainable Development goals relating to clean water and sanitation. It further aims to train students with key transferable skills and interdisciplinary understanding while exploring water problems in Dubai and surrounding regions. The degree includes sub-disciplines such as environmental governance, health and policy.

The programme will be delivered through a combination of seminars, lectures, class discussions, group work, case study analysis, and presentations, the release said. Assessments will take the form of individual essays, group assessments, end-of-term examinations and a dissertation, it added. Furthermore, students will be assigned a personal tutor to provide academic support as well as consultations.

For entry requirements applicants need undergraduate Honours degree (2:1 or higher) in a cogent subject; or 2:2 with relevant work experience from a UK university or equivalent from recognised institutions in India. Candidates are further required to have IELTS 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in any band.

The tuition fee for MSc Water Resource Management programme is AED 125,869 (approximately USD 34,270). Scholarships of up to 40% for Indian students are available based on their academic performance.