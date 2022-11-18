University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for MSc Urban Planning

The University of Birmingham Dubai has invited applications for its MSc Urban Planning programme for January 2023 and September 2023 entry. The programme aims to train students to adopt a multi- and inter-disciplinary approach to address contemporary challenges faced by urban regions.

According to an official release, the programme is based on world-leading research undertaken at the School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Birmingham. The release said, Dubai is believed to be an ideal place to study Urban Planning given its proposed expansion under the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan. The key challenges of realising such growth in a sustainable manner are explored in-depth in the programme.

The programme will provide the necessary understanding, skills and knowledge that planners in government, private enterprises, NGOs and communities will need, to provide innovative solutions to complex issues that impact a diverse range of stakeholders. A wide range of teaching approaches will be utilised such as lectures, seminars, practitioner talks, site visits, fieldwork and studio work with an emphasis on teaching that engages with the ‘real world’ as much as possible, utilising Dubai as an urban laboratory.

To enable this, assessments will be authentic and involve living case studies which is believed to enhance not only understanding and skills but also employability.

Furthermore, to enroll for the programme applicants need a bachelor’s degree of three or four years in duration from a recognised university in India. Holders of bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject will be expected to have achieved 60% or higher. Applicants with 55% who have relevant work experience can be considered on a case-by-case basis, depending on the awarding institution. Additionally, the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score of applicants should not be less than 5.5 in any band and overall 6.0.

The last date to apply for the programme is mid-December for January 2023 intake. There is no application fee required. The overall programme tuition fee for January 2023 and September 2023 full time-course is AED 112,666 (Approx. £26120).

The following information will usually be needed before a decision can be made on an application:

-One academic reference (or if appropriate to the programme applied for, it could be from the applicant’s employer)

-Academic transcript(s) for all prior degrees – originals or certified photocopies

-Personal Statement, approximately 5000 characters, explaining why you are interested in studying in your chosen programme

-Certificate to show competency in the English language if English is not your first language and you have already taken a test (not mandatory to submit at the time of application). Students can be considered for a waiver on a case-by-case basis.

Applicants may be required to submit further documents in support of their application.

Scholarship: Scholarship options at the University of Birmingham Dubai are designed to benefit all new students and the financial rewards can be carried forward through the entire programme across the foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate levels. For January 2023 and September 2023 entry, the university will offer scholarships of up to 40% to Indian students based on academic performance.