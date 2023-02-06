University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for MSc Health Data Science 

The University of Birmingham Dubai has invited applications from Indian students for their MSc Health Data Science programme for the September 2023 intake.

According to an official release, the programme will cover topics in artificial intelligence, health data and advanced computational approaches in the clinical and biomedical space.

The university aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills to perform analysis and develop novel tools and methods for this rapidly growing field, the release said.

The tuition fee for the MSc Health Data Science programme will be $34,270 approximately. while the university also provides 40% scholarship to the Indian students based on their academic performance.

Furthermore, the programme includes training in areas such as clinical bioinformatics, health informatics, epidemiology, clinical systems, integrated multimodal data analysis, bioinformatics and omics analytics for health data science careers in academia, industry and national health services.

The release also mentioned that the MSc Health Data Science programme is delivered through a combination of seminars, lectures, class discussions, group work, case-study analysis and presentations. Meanwhile the assessments will be taken in the form of essays, exams, oral presentations, computer-based problem-solving exercises and a thesis.

Following are the entry requirements for the MSc Health Data Science programme:

Undergraduate honours degree in a medical/life science (medicine, biology, chemistry among others.) or quantitative science subject computer science, mathematics, physics among others.

Equivalent relevant work experience will also be considered for eligibility to enter the programme. IELTS 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in any band.