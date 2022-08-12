University of Birmingham Dubai announces scholarships upto 40% for Indian students

The University of Birmingham Dubai has announced scholarships of upto 40% for Indian students domiciled and living in India. According to the official statement, the scholarship is available for all students studying at the University of Birmingham Dubai. The value of the scholarship will be advised based on predicted grades or on meeting the offer conditions after the candidate receives an offer from the university.

The applications for Fall 2022 are open until late August for international students seeking to avail the scholarship. However, they are required to have all their documents ready, the statement mentioned. Interested candidates can apply for the scholarship through the university’s official website.

“University of Birmingham Dubai offers an enriching experience to students in all aspects – educational, social and cultural. Indian students have always shown great potential and enthusiasm in the courses we offer at both our campuses in Birmingham and Dubai, however Dubai being in close proximity to India gives students and parents an assurance of being closer to home. We’re therefore pleased to offer a package of scholarships that supports applicants who wish to experience a high-quality education at a Global Top 100 British university in Dubai,” Jessica Bowen, international officer for South Asia and Europe, University of Birmingham, said while talking about the scholarships.

The University of Birmingham is a public research university located in Edgbaston, Birmingham, United Kingdom. Established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain’s first civic university, the institute is a member of the elite Russell Group of UK universities. According to the official statement the university comes within the top five most targeted universities by leading employers, High-Fliers 2022, with its own campus in Dubai. Meanwhile, UK is among the most desirable destinations for Indian students who wish to study abroad.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: NPTEL, IIT Madras and Amadeus Labs partners to introduce free GATE preparation portal

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn