University of Birmingham invites applications for MSc in AI/ML

The University of Birmingham, Dubai has announced to invite applications from Indian students for MSc Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) programme for the September 2023 intake, as per an official statement.

According to it, the programme aims to cover fundamental principles of AI and ML and how machines can perceive, explore, and understand the world around us. It also aims to equip students with the knowledge of advantages and disadvantages of current generation AI , its contemporary challenges, and societal and ethical considerations to enhance decision-making skills.

Further, the course date of the programme is September 2023. To enrol in the programme, students must have a bachelor’s degree from a UK university or equivalent recognised institutions in India, or bachelor’s degree in a numerate discipline such as computer science, mathematics, physics, engineering, economics, or another programme with substantial mathematics content.

“The school will consider holders of three-year or four-year degree programmes (first class or very good upper second class) from recognised institutions in India. IELTS 6.5 with no less than 5.5 in any band,” it said. The tuition fee is AED 130,270 for one year full-time. The tuition fee can be paid in 3 instalments per year, it further added.



