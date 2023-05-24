University of Bath invites applications for MSc in Environmental Engineering, through Fateh Education

University of Bath has invited applications for MSc in Environmental Engineering, which specialises in environmental and sustainable processes while developing the technical, professional, and digital skills needed in the industry. This course is for engineers and scientists who want to make a positive impact on the environment, society, and the future of our planet and would like to deepen their understanding of all aspects of environmental engineering.

The course aims to develop a student’s skills, knowledge, and understanding to take on these issues against a backdrop of economic factors, environmental compliance, and national and international legislation, ultimately providing a more holistic understanding of environmental engineering.

The programme will provide students with the opportunity to develop useful skills in areas such as interdisciplinary teamwork, effective communication, networking, and time resource management. These skills will help students to prepare, adapt and be successful in a variety of roles in this evolving discipline.

“If a student has that desire to learn how to solve the important environmental challenges we face, then this course can help him/her towards that goal. This course will make sure to cover areas such as improving resource efficiency; and how to monitor, manage and mitigate negative environmental consequences. A student will learn how to apply whole-systems and life-cycle approaches to evaluate the impact of industrial activities while considering current and possible future legislation. This ‘big-picture thinking’ will allow them to move beyond traditional approaches to process engineering,” Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO, Fateh Education, said.

MSc in Environmental Engineering is a 12 months full-time programme. To be eligible for this programme, typically the applicant should have a Bachelor degree with a final overall result of at least first class. However, due to the number of different grading scales in use, a copy of the grading scale used by the institution has to be submitted along with transcript.

Furthermore, a student should have an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, biochemical engineering, environmental engineering, environmental sciences, or natural sciences (physics, chemistry, or biochemistry. The university will also consider other relevant engineering and science disciplines. Applicants must also have IELTS score of 6.5 overall with no less than 6.0 in all components.

The approximate tuition fees for the course is £28,700. Students shall approach Fateh Education for guidance on the admission process and submission of applications within the deadline.

