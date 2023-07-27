University of Bath invites applications for MSc Football Medicine in association with FIFA course

The University of Bath has invited applications for the MSc Football Medicine course in association with FIFA. The three to five year part-time distance learning course is designed for fully qualified medical doctors looking to conduct their clinical practice in a football setting.

It aims to provide practitioners a chance to study the fundamentals of being a sports doctor, football medicine in practice, exercise physiology, the psychology of sport and exercise, and more, an official release said. This course is developed by the Department for Health in association with FIFA, so students benefit from industry insights.

Application Deadline:

This session commences with an online induction on 21 and 22 September 2023. The first application deadline has already passed however, the Department is still considering late applications for 2023 entry from Indian students. Applications for courses starting in 2024 will open in early September.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold a Bachelor of Medicine or Bachelor of Surgery and should be a qualified medical doctor with full unrestricted registration with the General Medical Council equivalent of their country (in the case of India this is their State Medical Council). Applicants should also have a minimum of one year’s work experience as a qualified and registered doctor before enrolment and should supply a copy of their medical license and details of how this can be confirmed online (if applicable).

Candidates should also submit a short personal statement outlining qualifications and experience, why they wish to join the course, and how they will use the degree on completion. The English language requirements are a minimum of either a 6.5 IELTS score with no less than 6.0 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic – 62 with no less than 59 in any element or a TOEFL IBT – 90 overall with a minimum of 21 in all four components.

As the course has a distance-learning format many aspects will be carried out remotely, with some online self-paced learning. The course also holds two in-person residential weeks which include practical learning and assessment. The first is an optional residential week in Bath with a sports science focus. The second residential week is optional and has a clinical focus. Other forms of learning include seminars, tutorials, and workshops. Students are assessed through coursework, essays, seminars, and written examinations. In addition to taught and practical units, students also design and conduct research projects toward the end of the course. Fees for this course are currently £7,425 per year with an annual fee of £3,310 for the research phase.

MSc Football Medicine in association with FIFA graduates is well-placed to conduct clinical practice in football settings in a wide variety of football medicine-related roles, such as a team doctor. Recent Department for Health graduates have gone on to work for leading organisations in the football field, including FIFA Medical Department, The Premier League, UEFA, Manchester United FC, and The FA.