University of Bath accepting applications for MSc in Sport and Exercise Medicine programme.

The Department for Health at the University of Bath is soon closing applications for its part-time distance learning course in MSc Sport and Exercise Medicine, a programme that spans three-five years. The course is specifically designed for qualified doctors who aim to enhance their knowledge and clinical skills to work effectively in the field of sports and exercise medicine. It caters to both professionals already engaged in this field and those seeking to venture into it, according to an official release.

The course curriculum covers various essential aspects of sports medicine, including sports injuries, rehabilitation, functional anatomy and sporting movement analysis. Students benefit from the expertise of a highly experienced team, some of whom have worked at sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and World University Games, the release mentioned.

The session for the course will commence with an online induction on September 21 and 22, 2023. While the first application deadline has already passed, the Department is still considering late applications for the 2023 intake from Indian students. For those interested in enrolling in 2024, applications will open in early September. To be eligible for this programme, candidates must hold a Bachelor of Medicine or Bachelor of Surgery and be qualified medical doctors with full unrestricted registration with the General Medical Council or its equivalent in their respective countries (such as the State Medical Council in the case of India). Additionally, applicants should have at least one year of work experience as a qualified and registered doctor before enrolling. They are required to provide a copy of their medical licence and details for online verification, if applicable, as per the release.