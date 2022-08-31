University of Auckland announces Indian scholarships of NZ$1.5 million

Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland has announced scholarship opportunities for Indian students of NZ$1.5 million. According to an official statement, the scholarship package aims to provide financial aid to students and over 200 scholarships are available for high achieving Indian students in 2023.

Furthermore it added that these scholarships will be awarded biannually, with 115 available twice a year. In addition, as per the statement, each cycle will offer five scholarships up to $20,000, 10 up to $10,000 and 100 up to $5,000.

“These scholarships are mutually beneficial and we look forward to welcoming our scholarship awardees to Auckland. Our international students add diversity and richness to our campuses and play a major role in research and in the wider New Zealand workforce,” Ainslie Moore, Director International of University of Auckland said.

The statement further added that the application process for the University of Auckland India High Achievers Scholarship is scheduled to begin on October 10. The scholarship is available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, it said. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the varsity to apply for the scholarships.

