University of Applied Science invites online applications for academic year 2022-23

PFH German, University of Applied Science, invites online applications for admission to postgraduate programmes across all disciplines for academic year 2022-23. Admissions are open for MS in general management, UX/UI, lightweight engineering and composites, industrial engineering, new mobility, micro mobility and digitalization and automation.

Applicants are required to fill an online application form available at the official website of the university. The application fee is Rs 2500. The prerequisites for the admission are, first-class in bachelor degree, fluent communication skills, command over technical knowledge and eagerness to have a global career. The last date for application is June 20, 2022.

Exam scores such as IELTS, GRE, GMAT are not required, informed the varsity. Universities will conduct tests and interviews based on students’ profiles.

There are over 100 scholarships available at PFH. Admit students can apply for scholarships too. Applications for October intake are open to applicants who have passed or are pursuing last year of graduation from recognized Indian University.

