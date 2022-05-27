University of Allahabad to adopt CUET for undergraduate programme admissions: Everything you need to know

The University of Allahabad is all set to adopt the recently-introduced Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions for undergraduate programmes from this year. Although the CUET ug 2022 registration process was already concluded, but there are candidates that are still having doubts regarding the admissions. Following are some questions answered by IE.

When can we expect the CUET UG 2022 exam to be conducted?



So far no date has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), but the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar earlier had announced that the CUET UG 2022 exam would happen in the second week of July.

What will be the CUET exam mode?

Being a national-level exam, CUET 2022 will be conducted online in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, wherein the candidate sits in front of the computer and is allotted an admit card and roll number. As soon as the exam starts, the candidate will be able to see the questions on the computer screen and can use the mouse to answer the multiple-choice questions.

What would be the compulsory subjects for admission in the University of Allahabad?

The compulsory Language includes Hindi or English for all students and in addition, General tests would also be compulsory. This would be applicable for fields like BSc/BA/BPA/BCom/BALLB/BFA.

Are there any negative markings in CUET?

For every correct answer, the student will be awarded marks but there will also be negative markings for wrong answers, as incorrect answers would lead to one mark deduction. There will be no negative marking for leaving questions unanswered.