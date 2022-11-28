University Living plans to launch application for student housing space in India

University Living, a student housing platform, plans to launch a mobile application in India, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the app is currently in beta state. It aims to help students find living accommodations.

Furthermore, the University Living app claims to have a colossal geographical reach across 175 countries. As per the company statement, it will also focus on student intake from 110 countries, including the UK, Ireland, the Middle East, the USA, and Canada, apart from the European region.

“To ensure the app gains the right traction, University Living will leverage its existing user base for conversion to new app users and adopt new users who are going abroad for the next intake at various universities,” it said.

In addition, the application claims to have features such as search, compare and book and find my room alongside a blog section and social media channel.

